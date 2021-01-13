Christmas tree collection

This is your last chance to have the city pick up your natural Christmas trees for recycling.
The collection of Christmas trees takes place the same day as recycling collection until January 15 and the city will transform them into wood chips.
TO leave your tree for pickup, remove all the decorations, including tinsel strands and place the tree next to the curb or street after 7 p.m. the day before recycling collection or before 7 a.m. the day of the collection. Do not put it in a plastic bag and be sure to leave the sidewalk free of obstacles.
Wood chips obtained from the transformation will be used in the fabrication of building materials or animal bedding, and serve as mulch for gardening and landscaping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.