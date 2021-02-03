"Chapter missing" in regional plan say north shore leaders

A group of North Shore elected officials is calling the Strategic Plan of the Regional Metropolitan Transport Authority (ARTM) “good, but incomplete.”
The Table des préfets et des élus de la couronne Nord (TPECN) representing 20 towns and municipalities north of Laval says the ARTM needs to go further in assuring the North Shore gets the resources and attention it deserves.
“It’s as if a chapter is missing!” said Terrebonne Mayor Marc André Plante earlier this month. “At this stage, it reflects an obsolete vision of the development of our territory. It must evolve.”
The region has experienced the strongest demographic, economic and job creation growth in the entire greater Montreal area for several years adds Boisbriand mayor Marlene Cordato.
“Unfortunately, the low level of amplitude and frequency of bus services and the lack of major infrastructure are all obstacles to the development of the North shore and the entire metropolitan region.”
In addition to specific proposals concerning each of the regional county municipalities (RCMs) in the north shore to fundamentally improve the situation, the TPÉCN is proposing the establishment of a new line of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM)on the east-west axis of highway 640, to offer speed, punctuality, comfort, safety, and interconnectivity throughout the territory. (Currently, the forecasted REM trajectory barely penetrates the north shore, and just grazes the island of Laval with one stop, but media reports allude to unofficial plans to extend the REM into central Laval.)
According to the TPÉCN, the A-640 axis should form the basis of the major public transport network in the north shore linking its main development sectors and play a dual role: to become the backbone of the regional structure and, simultaneously ensure integration into the major networks leading to Laval and the island of Montreal. “Major public transport infrastructure crossing from east to west will give citizens the opportunity to get around better within our sector and support its development. Finally, it will be possible to connect Oka to Terrebonne by public transport without going through Laval or even Montreal,” said Plante.
The public transport network of the north shore has not changed for more than 15 years while the population and intraregional trips have increased by more than 43% during this period. The TPÉCN says the region has been “neglected by public decision-makers for years,” and is demanding equity between the sectors of the metropolitan territory. “The meteoric growth experienced by the North shore calls for significant catching up in transport infrastructure. It is the correction of decades of abandonment of our sector,” says Cordato.
The North Shore is home to nearly 200,000 jobs, exceeding that of Laval, Longueuil and the South Shore, placing it just behind the Montreal agglomeration. From a demographic point of view, the number of residential housing projects has soared, with nearly 230,000 households or more than 615,000 residents. “Gone are the days when we slept in the North Shore and worked in downtown Montreal,” says the Boisbriand mayor, noting that 66% of rush hour trips in the North shore are internal, and that “the logic dominating the transport offer” needs to change and be focused on the link between regional communities.
