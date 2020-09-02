CEO honoured as industry leader

Terranova Security CEO and author Lise Lapointe has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top 20 Women in Cyber Security by IT World Canada.
The selection was made by an independent panel of judges from a pool of more than 170 nominations for women working in cyber security across a wide variety of organizations and roles, including CISOs, company founders, professors, directors, and women holding numerous specialty positions in both the public and private sectors.
“When I first started in this business, you could count on one hand the number of women you would run into at an industry event,” said the chief executive of the Laval-based firm. “Today there are security industry events and professional organizations where women are the primary attendees and members. But we still have a long way to go.”
Lapointe began her career as a teacher before “unexpectedly” transitioning into the field of IT training more than a quarter-century ago. Her security awareness training book The Human Fix to Human Risk is a must-read for chief information security officers and cyber security professionals, regardless of industry, teaching a process needed to create an effective security awareness training program. The benefits she outlines include maintaining compliance, remaining operational in the face of cyber threats, reducing costs, minimizing risk, maintaining organizational credibility, and strengthening consumer trust.
“Lise has made many standout contributions in the cyber security industry through security awareness training,” said Pierre Fitzgerald, owner of PJF Consulting and Terranova advisory board member. “She’s also a role model for other women looking to make a difference not just in the world of technology but as a business leader in any industry.”
After launching its first awareness course in 2003, Terranova Security has grown to become one of the most talked-about entities in security awareness training and was recognized as a training partner of choice by Microsoft last year.
“As an entrepreneur, women have played an important role in every organization I’ve owned or led,” said Lapointe. “I strongly believe that an even mix of men and women is crucial to bringing new ideas and creativity to the table, as well as helping to identify new ways to improve and innovate business operations.”
Fifty percent of the global Terranova Security employee base are female, while women occupy two-thirds of the company’s management positions, a number far above industry benchmarks based on recent data. According to the National Center for Women & Information Technology, only 25 percent of female professionals hold computing roles, and a 2019 study found women made up only 24 percent of the cyber security workforce. Conversely, the same study found that on average, women fill more cyber security leadership roles than men and sit higher up on the corporate hierarchy.
