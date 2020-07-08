Centropolis comes alive

Centropolis is once again rocking with the rhythms of summer, as scores of visitors meander about, the music loud, the vibe festive and the tastes and aromas abound.
The Promenade du Centropolis has been transformed into a pedestrian-only zone until the end of September, so that restaurants and bars, shuttered for months, can install expanded terraces.
“These expanded terraces will allow our restaurants to increase their outdoor space and spill onto the Promenade du Centropolis” says an administration notice. “This way, they will be able to welcome you in greater numbers, while respecting social distancing and promoting a friendly atmosphere!”
From ice cream to steaks, and vegan breakfasts to souvlaki, 27 eateries await you, and visitors are advised to plan ahead and reserve a seat at their favourite restaurant in order to minimize wait times. “Our summer will be slightly different this year’ it reads, “but with some creative initiatives, you will be able to enjoy our site.”
For more information visit https://centropolis.ca/en/its-reassuring-to-visit-our-site-safely
