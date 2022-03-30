More good news for local orgs as the city and provincial government offer grants to local groups to help fight poverty and social isolation.
Laval and the Quebec government are granting more than $110,000 to the Regroupement des organismes de promotion des personnes handicapées de Laval (ROPPHL) and the Table de concertation de Laval en condition féminine (TCLCF).
The funds come from a sectoral agreement for the Laval region 2019-2022 by the municipal affairs ministry, the Integrated health and social services Center (CISSS) and the city. The Fonds québécois d'initiatives sociales in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity, also contributes to this agreement.
A sum of $59,820 is granted to ROPPHL for the deployment of a training and support project on universal accessibility. In addition, an amount of $50,115 is granted to the TCLCF for its training and support project. These two projects will help develop inclusive practices and promote the integration of universal accessibility and gender-based analysis from an intersectional perspective (ADS+). Universal accessibility and ADS+ make it possible to consider the realities and different needs and contexts of people's lives in the implementation of services and measures.
The project on universal accessibility by the ROPPHL consists of delivering training and adapting it as needed, and will make it possible to develop a mobile application aimed at informing and equipping organizations on ways to promote universal accessibility to their services and initiatives. The projects aim in particular at food security, employment integration, improvement of local networks and access to culture.
The ADS+ project carried out by the TCLCF consists of developing the form and content for basic training and in-depth workshops on gender-based analysis from an intersectional perspective as well as offering support services and expertise in ADS+. Support will be offered to organizations promoting projects supported by the sectoral agreement.
"With these initiatives, we are resolutely focusing on concrete actions to combat social inequalities in health in Laval” says interim CISSS Laval president Chantal Friset. “The Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de Laval is proud to work with its partners to further promote health, with a view to equity. The projects that will result from this funding will provide increased support to the various actors who can play a role with the most vulnerable people in our territory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.