Cash for local companies making digital shift

The city is offering financial help to companies looking to accelerate their digital shift.
The accelerator program is designed to help manufacturing or production companies accelerate their digital shift and help them remain competitive in Quebec and abroad.C
Companies can claim up to $125,000 in non-refundable financial assistance.
Part of the city's economic recovery plan, it also provides personalized support in partnership with public and private stakeholders in Laval. The city, which has been announcing a slew of economic assistance measures for all sectors of the city, says this latest offer of up to 100 and $25,000 in cash assistance is “more than necessary to ensure a sustainable economic recovery.”
The money not only defrays costs of implemented measures but also gives them access to local experts to help them with their projects, “and will make a big difference for our businesses and will have a positive impact on our economy” says deputy mayor and mayoralty candidate Stéphane Boyer.
Financial assistance is offered as a non-refundable contribution based on the following parameters: 25% of equipment acquisition costs up to a maximum of $100,000 per business; related costs for equipment acquisition (maximum 15% of acquisition cost); bonus for projects with a significant component to take full advantage of the Internet of Things (IoT) – and up to 25% of the cost of acquiring equipment and up to a maximum of $125,000 per company.
To find out how to qualify for the program and apply, visit lavaleconomique.com/fr/soutien-a-la-productivite or email b.pitre@laval.ca.
