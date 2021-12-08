Cash for buy local in underserved neighbourhoods

Laval will hand over a $400,000 grant to an initiative of Unio Marché Laval in collaboration with the Municipal Affairs Ministry, the local CISSS and the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation. The assistance will be used to deploy a mobile service project for the distribution of healthy food products mainly from local producers in Laval, in particular in neighborhoods less well served with healthy and affordable food offers. The grant will go to the Association des meals roulantes de Laval (APRL) which will act as trustee and will cover Unio Marché activities until 2024.
The establishment of mobile markets is a promising public health initiative to improve local access to healthy food at low cost, says CISSS Laval public health director Jean-Pierre Trépanier. “This mobile grocery project is therefore part of the various regional strategies deployed to promote healthy eating for the entire Laval population."
The initiative, which has been in development since 2018, is the result of a collective of partners including Enfant D'Abord, Au Panier, the l’Association des popotes roulantes de Laval (APRL), Ferme Jeunes au Travail and Coopérative Sainte-Rose-des-Vents. Last summer a truck from Unio Marché Laval helped distribute local products and baskets of fresh food from Laval farmers in different neighborhoods, and four summer drop-in spots welcomed the truck to sell fruits and vegetables; at Émile-Nelligan library, in the public square of the Concorde metro station; on the site of the former centre communautaire Saint-Noël-Chabanel, and on the banks of the Écores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.