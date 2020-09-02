Cash for ash felling, cutting times

Laval has felled some 1500 ash trees per year since 2012, while treating an equivalent number since 2014 in its battle against the Emerald Ash Borer.
Now the city is continuing its fight by reducing delays in felling affected trees.
Despite the City’s efforts, the peak of the infestation and the ash tree mortality rate are at their highest levels since 2018 in Laval, according to a notice: “The number of ash trees to be felled has therefore significantly increased, which is in addition to the trees having to be cut annually for various causes that are not always apparent, for example a structure that is difficult to secure or an infestation with a high risk of spreading.”
Faced with the quantity of trees to be felled, the city awarded contracts worth $4 million in August to support city crews, which will be boosted by the end of the year to 40 employees. These two-year contracts will make it possible to respond adequately to the pressure caused by the high mortality of ash trees, thereby considerably improving current deadlines.
Citizens who have a tree to fell in the public right of way also have the option to speed things up f they take advantage of a $500 grant in order to entrust the work themselves to a Laval contractor.
According to predictions, some control of ash tree mortality should be regained in 2022.
Laval’s public domain counts some 120,000 trees, to which are added those of the private domain as well as more than 3,000 hectares of wooded area.
In addition to the replacement of each felled tree, various planting projects are underway or planned with more than 28,000 trees and 13,000 shrubs planted as of this year.
Since 2015, the city Laval has tried to dispose of cut wood so that it can be recycled, and last year as part of a partnership with the Jeunes au travail farm, a dozen chairs and as many small ash wood tables with a colorful structure were produced to brighten up the city’s shorelines.
To find out more about the emerald ash borer and the various regulations and policies in effect with regard to trees in Laval (in French), visit www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/emerald-ash-borer.aspx
For information on the tree felling subsidy (in French) visit www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Citoyens/abattage-arbre-emprise.aspx
