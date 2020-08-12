Cash for arts, entrepreneurs

Good news, and cash, for Laval artists and entrepreneurs this month.
Using Laval’s young entrepreneur (FJP) and social economy (FES) funds, the city awarded almost $100,000 in subsidies to six businesses and entrepreneurs to help youth launch businesses and finance projects related to services for seniors, manufacturing, social and professional integration and food security among others (FJP) (FES),
Those receiving funds include:
Champira ($10,000) for mushroom farming.
Nourelm communications ($6,000) Agency offering e-commerce and digital marketing services.
Association des popotes roulantes de Laval ($10,000) Feasibility study on mobile grocery service.
Atelier de tri des matières plastiques recyclables du Québec ($50,000) Equipment and new hires.
Pas à pattes et Cie ($9,500) Feasibility study to integrate and support young adults with intellectual disabilities in the production of goods and services for companion animals.
Partage humanitaire ($10,000) Study to increase markets for activities for seniors with loss of autonomy.
The city is also giving funds – matched by the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec to 6 artists and six professional artistic organizations. Artists receiving a total of $90,000 are Noémi Bélanger, Félix Boisvert, Christian Fleury, Sara Hébert, Vladimir Laurore and Lisa Sfriso. Professional organizations receiving a total of $110,000: Bluff Productions, Chœur de Laval, La Rencontre Théâtre Ados, l’Orchestre symphonique de Laval, Théâtre Incliné and Verticale – centre d'artistes.
