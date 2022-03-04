Car thieves using trackers

Laval police are investigating an attempted car theft, after a surveillance camera in a car shelter caught a man installing something on a Chomedey resident’s vehicle.
Nick Strilakos told CTV news that he was alerted to movement in his tempo, and called police before bringing the car to a local auto shop, where a GPS tracker was found installed near the rear wheels.
Police say the trackers are being increasingly used by car thieves to track vehicles to isolated locations where they are easier to steal.
