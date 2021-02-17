How much is too much to get your food delivered? Depends on who you ask.
If you’re good with paying $5 for a meal to be left at your door from your fave resto then fine, but if it costs the restaurant more than double that, the cost may be the difference between running and shuttering a business.
It’s estimated that some 10,000 Canadian restaurants have permanently closed since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Montreal and Laval region, which had a thriving restaurant industry, has been particularly hard hit, leaving many businesses that never engaged in delivery services relying upon the big delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.
At first glance it seemed like a match made in heaven, but these companies can charge up to 30% of a bill to deliver a meal, a cost borne by the restaurant which often has little choice, especially those slow to adapt with their own delivery service. In an industry that typically relies on margins much lower than that, it’s a recipe for disaster.
The toll is so exacting that restaurant owners and civic leaders asked the Quebec government to legislate a cap on fees charged to restaurants. After Quebec Minister André Lamontagne asked them to do so, only SkipTheDishes agreed, lowering them to 18.75%, but DoorDash and Uber Eats demurred.
There are smaller, more affordable local operations like Restoloco which charges about $3 to the consumer and much lower rates to restaurants, but those are slow in getting on board with restaurants and the public.
Ontario and British Columbia have already introduced such measures and Quebec City has stated it will act. In Quebec’s third largest city the voices are unanimously in favour. ‘’We are glad that Quebec is taking action to reduce the rate charged by the various delivery platforms. Laval restaurateurs need all the support we can offer them” said Opposition leader Michel Trottier, after his party’s motion to ask Quebec City to cap fees at 15% was adopted at council last month. Thousands of restaurants have closed in Quebec over the last year, says motion sponsor and Fabreville councillor Claude Larochelle, and the ongoing restrictions “have put Laval’s 953 restaurants in a very difficult financial position.”
Deputy Mayor Stephen Boyer, responsible for economic issues, told The Suburban his party agreed unanimously with the motion because the situation is urgent. “The big companies that dominate the market are public companies that are very aggressive in their marketing and spend a lot of money on maintaining their presence and market share.” Their pricing has very little to do with the local restaurants who depend on them, or the drivers in their employ, who themselves are often in economically vulnerable positions. “Most of these companies are backed by big investors so that’s where the money is going, it’s not going to the drivers.”
So many restaurants were desperate to stay open that they took anything they could in terms of a lifeline to their customers says Boyer. “Many that remain open are working much harder and longer, and the large margins taken by the delivery services eat up any chance of profit.” They are just working to keep the doors open.
For his part, Larochelle said “After refusing to reduce the 8.5% interest rate and ban the 5% late penalty to homeowners who are unable to pay their tax bills, the Demers administration has finally agreed to take action to help our merchants. The food service industry is important in Laval, if we want to keep it, measures must be put in place to protect it.”
