Innovation, business support, labor and partnerships: all mayoralty candidates invited to a Chambre de commerce et d’industrie de Laval forum agree there’s a lot of work to do as Quebec’s third largest city emerges from the pandemic.
Stephane Boyer (Mouvement lavallois), Michel Trottier (Parti Laval) Michel Poissant (Laval Citoyens) and Sophie Trottier (Action Laval) took turns answering questions in front of some 170 people at the Palace reception hall luncheon Tuesday.
No surprises, a few partisan jabs, a smattering of English among the two-hour French presentation, and no clear outlier, but Sophie Trottier, the only woman and non-sitting politician on the dais, made herself familiar to the crowd with a strong and articulate bearing at the podium in front of a mixed partisan and business crowd.
Workforce shortages have hit Laval companies hard, said moderator Marie-Claude Lavallée, noting “Laval businesses lost $770 million in opportunities because of a lack of manpower, and that number was $18 billion in Quebec!” Local governments can lend a hand to Laval manufacturers, she said, “so what is the solution?
“I’m happy to talk about it because it’s a big problem,” says deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer who led the city’s post-pandemic recovery efforts, noting that the restaurant and manufacturing sectors have been hit particularly hard. “The city can’t increase immigration levels, but it can encourage people to choose Laval, to make it attractive, to work with industries and invest in training and finance innovation as part of the solution.”
Sophie Trottier says her administration would work hard to make the case to provincial and federal governments to get wider recognition of foreign worker skills, and sectorial arrangements as is already done with the agriculture sector. She added that twinning Laval with other cities internationally can afford immense opportunities, and like other candidates, advocated for using the untapped work force of physically and intellectually handicapped workers.
Training was central to Michel Trottier’s vision: “We need to welcome immigrants and people who choose Laval, but we need to have good housing conditions, develop affordable housing and proximity services to bring people here. We must also support training. People who are trained, are people who will stay and contribute.”
Helping businesses comes in many forms and for his part, Michel Poissant says entrepreneurs have too many hurdles, formulas and procedures. “Simplify it all” he says, adding “we can reduce business taxes and put $22 million back into merchants’ pockets.” Boyer says the ML administration has already acted, hard at work supporting businesses with their digital transformation.
Michel Trottier, who has made local services and neighborhood quality of life central to his narrative for years, says he wants to reduce dependence on long distance supply and promote local business. “We have to remove the “Costco reflex” and give people reason and opportunity to shop at local merchants; “a local economy needs local businesses.” He also noted that the city needs more incubators for innovation which is “the only resource that multiplies when you share it. And we’ll export it!
All candidates talked about a single guichet to support businesses. “When our businesses do well,” said Sophie Trottier, “our city does well,” adding the city’s commerce also needs better bus routes, and that her administration will collaborate with residents and businesses, “participatory and transparent…putting entrepreneurs at the heart of decisions… Together,” she remarked in English, “let’s make our city better.”
Michel Poissant took a shot at his rivals, saying the city should “avoid errors like the Commodore caused by Mr. Boyer” and touting his financial sector management credentials asked the crowd who they wanted as mayor: “A politician, a school principal, a bureaucrat, or a manager?”
In his closing remarks, Boyer said things are going well, “people are happy, there is a lot of potential for economic growth,” and with his team and the administration, telling the crowd in English, “We are ready to hit the ground running.”
