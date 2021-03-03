Campaign to boost women's numbers in municipal politics

The CAQ government wants to see more women run in the municipal elections this year.
Quebec’s municipal affairs ministry is inviting women from the Laval and Laurentian regions to participate in virtual information sessions to be held in collaboration with the Réseau des femmes des Laurentides (RFL) for the upcoming municipal elections.
On March 16, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., and March 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Je me présente sessions will discuss municipal organization and the role of elected officials. Information on the nomination process will also be presented as well as other information to offer a better understanding of municipal political engagement.
Outgoing La Macaza mayor Céline Beauregard will share her experience, followed by a question and exchange period.
The campaign is a government initiative to increase the number of nominations in the next municipal elections scheduled for November 7, 2021. Components specifically aimed at women and youth have been designed to increase the representation of these groups in municipal councils. In the last municipal elections in 2017, 211 seats out of a possible 576 had been acclaimed in the region.
To register or for more information visit www.jemepresente.gouv.qc.ca
