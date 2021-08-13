Calls, fires, down in 2020

Laval firefighters saw a 19% decrease in calls (to 5,752) last year along with a 14% (38) decrease in fires. According to the annual report of the Laval fire department (SSIL), 2020 was the year of exceptional challenges but also some great achievements.
Prevention services fulfill their mission and field teams have improved response times.
“The year 2020 will be remembered forever, with the additional challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic” says SSIL Director Patrick Taillefer. “Despite these, all the resources of the Fire Department have maintained at a high level our mission to protect the lives and property of the population as well as the city's infrastructure.”
Last year saw the temporary cessation of on-site inspections, with the Prevention Division team – from March to September –modifying its practices in order to carry out necessary follow-ups to ensure the safety of citizens, with re-inspections carried out through phone calls. Awareness-raising and education work with daycare centers, schools and seniors' residences, among others, continued with some technological transformations to reach all audiences, and since September inspectors have resumed face-to-face visits, while respecting Public Health guidelines.
From May 1 to October 31, firefighters carried out 14,400 home prevention visits to Laval residences – about 400 addresses per group or barracks, reaching 99% of the initial objective of the revised 2015-2019 fire risk coverage plan.
In 2020 fires caused $16,010,527 in material damages (down $2.37 million), one death (up from 0), and 18 injuries (down 50%).
The SSIL strike force obtained 96% of the response time, a significant exceedance of the initial target of 90%. The stroke force is a team of 10 firefighters arriving in 10 minutes at the scene of a building fire at medium- and low-risk inside the urban perimeter, with 5 additional firefighters in the following 5 minutes for buildings at high and very high risks.
In addition to battling flames, Laval’s firefighters responded to a host of other situations, including: cardiopulmonary resuscitation; hazardous material spills; road accident and extrications; floods; ice rescue and water rescue; gas leak; and civil security incidents.
There were also 20%, or 490, fewer interventions for unfounded alarms.
Read more (in French): www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/publications.aspx#incendie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.