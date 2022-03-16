Calling young theater creators

The city is calling for applications for its youth theater mentorship program.
Authors and directors between the ages of 18 and 35 may submit their applications to the Programme de mentorat pour la relève théâtrale jeune public by April 15, and the chosen artist will receive accompaniment at each stage of the production of their theatrical work. Citizens will have the chance to witness the winning creation in the summer of 2023 at the Centre de la nature, as well as in the summer of 2024 when the show will be on tour in Laval parks.
The city has supported this program since 2010 and acted as a major partner in emerging creation and dissemination. As part of the program, the Harpagon theatre organization will oversee both the mentoring component and the presentation of the show in collaboration with the city.
The city is committed to supporting the next generation of artists and is also the initiator of the Programme d’accompagnement à la création petite enfance, which offers the next generation the resources necessary to create a show for toddlers (two to six years old). Moreover, this summer, Laval residents will be able to attend in the parks the show of the Théâtre Fêlé, winner of the most recent program.
On the public art side, in 2019 the city created a mentorship program for the creation of a first work of public art in Quebec for emerging artists or artists of diverse background or the Indigenous community. The winner of the first edition is Renée Condo, whose work Double courbe can be admired in front of the Centre de pratique artistique Argenteuil.
For more information on the selection process, eligibility and evaluation criteria visit https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Culture/soutien-financier-pour-les-artistes.aspx#mentorat
