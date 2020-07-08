Call for projects

The city is calling for projects from organizations and businesses for its Fonds régions et ruralité (FRR) which since April 1, has given new impetus to local and regional development, intermunicipal cooperation as well as the occupation and vitality of territories.
A Support for Regional Outreach component will support the implementation of projects prioritizing three aspects: Stimulate social vitality with a view to the integration and inclusion of people; make culture an inseparable pillar of sustainable regional development; and encourage the emergence of structuring initiatives that participate in the deployment of an innovation center in the city center and stimulate the growth of businesses and the entrepreneurial community as a whole.
Interested companies and organizations have until September 6 to submit their application on the website of the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing at https://www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca/developpement-territorial/fonds-et-programmes/fonds-regions-et-ruralite-frr/volet-1-soutien-au-rayonnement-des-regions/faire-une-demande
