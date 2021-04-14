Call for projects

The province’s Regional and Rural fund (FRR) is now taking applications for project funding and the city of Laval is inviting organizations and businesses to submit proposals.
“These new projects will continue to mobilize the Laval community, in addition to actively participating in our economic recovery” says deputy mayor Stéphane Boyer, responsible for economic development.
In 2020-2021, nine Laval projects were selected, including a service offering for adults with autism spectrum disorder, and to establish a network of access to businesses, organizations and public places for breastfeeding mothers.
“Once again, innovative projects that reflect the citizens of Laval will be able to see the light of day,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Andrée Laforest. “It's a great way to get involved in your community and improve everyone's quality of life.”
For 2021-2022, economic recovery aspects will be encouraged, in addition to: redesigning neighbourhoods with healthy, safe, attractive and human-scale living environments; boosting social vitality from the perspective of integration and inclusion; keeping an eye out for the collection and dissemination of social development data in Laval.
Culture, is being viewed as “an inseparable pillar of sustainable regional development” and the city wants a professional cultural ecosystem that is plural, innovative, sustainable and flourishes in
Laval and beyond its borders by way of strategic development of cultural infrastructure. There is also a priority for major initiatives that contribute to the deployment of an innovation hub in the downtown core and stimulate the growth of businesses and the entrepreneurial community as a whole, while contributing to the Laval strategy to combat climate change.
Projects can be submitted until May 15, 2021: https://www.mamh.gouv.qc.ca/developpement-territorial/fonds-et-programmes/fonds-regions-et-ruralite-frr/volet-1-soutien-au-rayonnement-des-regions/presentation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.