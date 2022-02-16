Call for local art projects

The Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec and the city of Laval in collaboration with Culture Laval have launched the second local call for projects under the Territorial Partnership Agreement. Artists and arts organizations whose main address is on the territory of Laval have until April 28 to submit their projects to eb considered for support.
The program is the result of a three-year agreement (2021-2024) concluded last year, for which a total of $600,000 was invested, shared equally by the Conseil and the municipality. Its objectives are to stimulate artistic creation in Laval; contribute to the development and dissemination of artists and writers; promote their retention in their locality; encourage the emergence and inclusion of digital technologies in artistic practice; support structuring professional arts organizations for the development and influence of the arts and letters on the territory and abroad.
Conseil des arts president Anne-Marie Jean lauded the city’s commitment and vision for supporting the projects of artists, writers and cultural organizations. “Pooling our resources will not only encourage innovative artistic initiatives, but it will also showcase the dynamism of the local artistic community and enrich the cultural life of citizens.”
Culture Laval offers individual support by appointment to professional artists and writers as well as representatives of arts organizations who wish to submit an application. Projects submitted must include partnership initiatives related to the community or stakeholders in the region.
A virtual information session will also be offered to artists and writers to provide information on program eligibility, the award process and application submission.
View details of the Territorial Partnership Program and select a discipline or profile to access information at https://www.calq.gouv.qc.ca/aides/arts-et-lettres-de-laval-partenariat-territorial-2/
Projects supported under the first call for projects: https://www.calq.gouv.qc.ca/actualites-et-publications/un-soutien-financier-pour-14-projets-artistiques-et-litteraires-de-laval
The virtual information session for artists and writers will take place on Wednesday, March 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Contact Éric Dufresne-Arbique e.dufresnearbique@culturelaval.ca to arrange an appointment or to register for the virtual information session.
