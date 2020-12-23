Bye bye library fines

Library fines are being left behind in Quebec’s third largest city.
Laval will abolish late fees as of February 1, joining the Fine Free Library movement, which is gaining momentum around the world.
Removing fees, which is supported by the Association of Public Libraries of Quebec (ABPQ), helps to eliminate barriers that hinder access to culture and learning, particularly among vulnerable people. In Quebec, some 20 percent of municipalities have made the same decision, but Laval is the largest city to do so.
“We want all citizens, particularly families, to have unrestricted access to culture and knowledge, and the abolition of fees is an excellent way to achieve this” says Renaud councillor Aram Elagoz, whose colleague Sandra Desmeules says “several cities have tried the experiment and one of the major impacts of this new measure has been the increase in library visits.”
After the regulation comes into force on February 1, 2021, users will still have to return their loans responsibly within the prescribed deadlines. Other costs will remain, including those on lost or damaged books. Further details will be communicated when the measure is implemented in early February.
