Bye Bye alternate parking!

It’s been a major bugaboo for thousands of Laval residents for years.
The seasonal alternating parking rule forcing residents to scramble for parking spots and move their car from one side of the street to the other for what often seemed like nebulous purposes, is coming to an end.
Beginning next winter seasonal alternating parking will be a thing of the past on Île Jésus, save for during defined maintenance and snow-clearing operations. The number of days that alternate parking will be imposed will drop from about 150 to an average of 36 per year, as residents need no longer move their vehicles every day on weekdays from October 1 to April 30.
It's a way to make the lives of residents easier says Mayor Marc Demers, “without compromising on the quality of our maintenance operations. In the next few winters, we will go even further in improving our offering to citizens and the efficiency of the organization by implementing a scalable and modern solution that will make Laval a leader in the management of urban parking.”
From May to October 2021, seasonal signage will feature "During maintenance operations" as well as a telephone number. It will also be possible to subscribe to automated calls and other technological means (texts, emails or through the Neige Laval app) to know the status of parking on any given street from October 1 to April 30.
The following year, in the spring of 2022, the city will launch a tender to phase in light panels beginning in fall to allow dynamic and flexible parking management for maintenance activities, regardless of season.
Over the past two winters, pilot projects have been held in 6 restricted areas, representing nearly 5,300 residences, and the results are in says the city: 78% of citizens responded that the proposed operation was an improvement. The number of properly parked vehicles during maintenance operations varied from 82 to 93 percent depending on area, which shows that 85% of residents understood the new rules.
As many who saw cynicism in the move in the runup to an election, former Laval-des-Rapides councillor Pierre Anthian scoffed at the news. “Since November 2014 which is one month after I quit the mayor's party, I proposed the idea that Mouvement Lavallois is now promoting to resolve the seasonal parking situation.”
Anthian says he promoted an almost identical solution which was defeated twice by the ruling party, and pegged the cost of the city's refusal to change the rules at $14.4 million over 6 winters in terms of gas, tickets and towing charges levied against Laval residents. “I don't know what makes me angrier: that they stole my idea to take the credit or that they imposed over 30 million unnecessary chores of moving vehicles before 8 a.m. by residents when there was no snow removal operation. According to my calculation that represents 51 million minutes, a century!”
“I'm always fascinated by the schemes that Mouvement lavallois uses to reject a political adversary’s proposal to prevent them from scoring points,” he told The Suburban, “and then come out with the same proposition later to make it look like it was their idea.”
Alternate parking schemes of some kind have been in place in Laval since the late 1990s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.