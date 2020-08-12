Buying local buttressed by new distribution service

The city is challenging you to eat more locally produced foods and new programs are making it easier than ever to do so.
Laval will participate for a second year in the 100% Defi locale challenge, which helps stimulate the regional economy, promote food self-sufficiency and provide concrete support to agricultural producers on its territory.
Under the Saveurs de Laval banner, it encourages its citizens to register, so that they can challenge themselves to increase their consumption of local products throughout the month of September, visiting local producers, or discovering new local products, and learning to prepare them.
The Challenge is a local purchasing initiative led by the Tables de concertation bioalimentaire du Québec (TCBQ), of which Saveurs de Laval is a member. Saveurs de Laval’s mission is to promote the Laval agri-food sector and local purchasing, particularly among its 45 agricultural producers who have a farm kiosk.
Meanwhile, a new mobile distribution service is getting local produce directly to Laval residents.
The Laval co-op Unio Marché has launched a vegetable basket delivery service, offering fresh, affordable and local food via refrigerated truck that makes deliveries to the whole of Laval.
There are three baskets of vegetables offered from farms in Laval, the Ferme Jeunes au Travail and solidarity farms (Enfants d’Abord, Jeunes au Travail).
This short-channel distribution project help increase the proximity between producers, local fruits, vegetables and ornamental plants, and citizens, the collective comprised of the local association of Meals on Wheels, the Panier de Chomedey, d’Enfants d’Abord, the Jeunes au Travail farm and the COOP Sainte -Rose des Vents. Thanks to this delivery method, Unio Marché can also reach people isolated due to mobility problems or their age, or citizens affected by the confinement caused by the current health crisis.
The project is made possible thanks to financial support of Centraide, the Foundation of Greater Montreal and CISSS Laval.
For information call Unio Marché (438 377-9322) or visit uniolaval.ca
Also visit http://saveursdelaval.com/fr/ or defijemangelocal.ca/régions.
