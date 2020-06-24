Buy more, buy here

A new program by the city and the Quebec Center for Business Innovation (CQIC) is about getting people to buy more, here. ACHETONS PLUS. ICI. À LAVAL or ‘API’, has been in the works for a couple of months and increases the purchasing power of citizens and supports commerce in the region says organizers, by using the Freebees platform to create their own electronic money to reward and retain customers while stimulating the Laval economy.
The objective of the first phase is to obtain the support of Laval merchants, and then optimize the support of Laval consumers in the fall of 2020.
API allows merchants to transform the shopping experience of their customers by allowing them to use virtual money. In this way, merchants get more revenue than with a typical sales discount, and their customers always have a new balance to spend; they are therefore encouraged to return to take advantage of it. Upon joining, during the implementation of the program, companies are supported and have access to a communications and promotions management module.
“In our view, API is the program to be implemented in all Quebec municipalities to promote the economy” says CQIC director general Carl Boutet. The API initiative is also supported by economic partners Tourisme Laval, Saveurs de Laval and the Laval Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Tourisme Laval president Geneviève Roy says “Our members have long wanted such a loyalty program to encourage local shopping. In this critical period for our industry, we are confident that this project will boost traffic in our tourist attractions.”
Merchants can take advantage of a preferential rate by registering for the program before September 1, 2020. To learn more, visit achetonsplusici.com
