Buy local challenge a success

Laval’s campaign to get people to buy food locally and encourage Laval producers has been an unprecedented success.
During a pandemic, it’s more important than ever to make local purchasing part of citizens’ lives, and the city, along with the Union des producteurs agricoles wanted to demonstrate that it easy to eat exclusively local products.
According to UPA Laval president Gilles Lacroix, “regular customers who frequented kiosks on Laval farms as well as many new customers answered the call to buy local... Thanks to a clear message from the Premier and the efforts and investments by the city of Laval and the UPA, all of our farm kiosk managers have noticed an increase in sales.”
Laval stands out particularly in terms of its mix of urban environment and agriculture. Agriculture represents 30% of Laval’s territory, far beyond the 2% of Quebec overall, with some 7,053 hectares, more than 120 producers and directly employing more than 1,400 people.
Few cities in Quebec have so many farm kiosks in a relatively small area. The accessibility of these 45 kiosks helps to counter food deserts and encourage people to buy local, fresh, and varied products.
The goal of the 2020 edition was to encourage the public to source locally and cook local food. On September 19, participants dubbed “locavores” sampled dishes from chef Kevin Bates Breault prepared with local products from Ferme Marineau, O’Citrus, the Fromagerie du Vieux Saint-François and Bête à pain Laval, at the Vitrine Saveurs de Laval at Centre de la nature.
Breault, and Matthias Hollaender of the Marché de la Ferme – Agneaux de Laval, also offered exclusive recipes based on local foods. In addition to these discoveries, participants were offered online advice and suggestions to discover more of their territory. The 100% local Challenge was organized by Saveurs de Laval, the city brand managed by the Economic Development service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.