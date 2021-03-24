Business support program enhanced, extended

Laval’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIL) is lauding the continued support of the federal government for the chamber’s RÉ-Activer Laval support program.
The RÉ-Activer program initially received $544,660 to support businesses by connecting them with the resources, services and expertise they need to relaunch their operations, and the latest announcement adds $344,165 to that amount, and extends the service until June 30, 2021. The Laval program is one of 11 Quebec initiatives sharing a $44 million envelope.
CCIL president Caroline De Guire says the financial support recognizes that “the technical support offered by the chamber is an effective measure to help concretely, on the ground, businesses and small manufacturers that remain very vulnerable to the impacts of the pandemic on the Laval economy.”
The program by the CCIL, which represents some 10,500 businesses in Laval, is also enhanced by granting small and medium-sized businesses up to 12 hours of free technical assistance (compared to 4 hours previously) by expert-coaches registered on prox-service.ca.
