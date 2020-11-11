In June Laval’s transit corporation (STL) launched a bus crowding estimating tool and has been recognized with an award from the Association québécoise du transport (AQTr).
The online tool tells riders how crowded their bus should be, providing riders with estimates of the number of passengers they should expect not only when boarding, but also during the course of their entire trip – what the STL calls a Canadian first.
With the COVID-19 pandemic having made social distancing in public transit situations a core user concern, the tool supplies information tailored to them so they can make informed decisions based on the level of bus crowdedness they are comfortable with, such as taking an earlier or later bus, get on or off at a different stop, use another route, etc.
STL buses have been equipped with GPS technology and passenger counters for years, which record daily how many passengers are on the bus at each stop, for each route, at each scheduled bus time. The new tool uses that data to derive the level of bus occupancy at a stop, at a specific time, and for the length of a commute based on the averages trending over the previous five business days. Calculations are updated daily.
The tool is available at stlaval.ca/passengers, on a computer or smartphone.
