Laval still offers a bulky objects collection service for residential buildings in winter, and the city is reminding residents about the proper procedure to dispose of these items.
Collection is monthly for residential buildings with seven or fewer dwellings and authorized with the household waste collection for buildings with eight or more dwellings.
For buildings with seven or fewer dwellings, collection takes place during the last full week of each month, the day before the household waste collection.
Simply place your bulky objects alongside the curb in front of your building after 7 p.m. on the day before the bulky objects collection or before 7 a.m. on the day of the collection. Objects must meet the following criteria: possible for 2 people to carry the objects without mechanical equipment; a maximum length of 1.8 metres; and a limit of about 2 cubic metres per address.
Materials accepted
Furniture, electrical appliances (except air conditioners, freezers and refrigerators), water heaters, carpets, toys and car seats, baths, showers, toilets and sinks.
Propane gas barbecues (without the propane tank), swimming pool parts (spent filters) and mattresses are accepted. (Mattresses with bed bugs must be wrapped in a bag designed to prevent them from spreading.) Large branches (diameter larger than a broom handle), tree stumps and trunks ae also accepted.
Materials refused include materials permitted in blue bags and brown bins; surplus household waste, construction, renovation or demolition debris; bulk materials (wood, rock, earth, stone, excavated material, concrete, asphalt, and other associated debris); tires, hazardous household waste and asbestos. Compressed gas tanks (propane, oxygen, acetylene) and explosive products are not accepted, as are refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, televisions and other electronic products.
Bulky objects will continue to be collected up to twice per week in conjunction with the waste collection. The city plans to reduce the frequency of waste collections in buildings with eight or more dwellings starting in January 2024. The frequency and schedule have not yet been determined.
