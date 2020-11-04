Remember that $60 million deficit for the year announced in May?
Gone, says the city, with extra spending cash to boot.
Laval has updated its budget as of August 31 and announced the forecasted red ink is “a thing of the past thanks to the economic recovery plan and to everyone's efforts.” It also allowed the city to free up $29 million for debt and community grants. The favorable variance will be mainly used for three purposes, in addition to a contractual liability of $ 0.9 million says the city.
A total of $1.5 million will be invested to support community organizations helping the needy, a “solidarity measure” to support the most vulnerable people in the current difficult context, in addition to the plethora of funding already announced this year. An accounting reserve will also be created to provide for a sum of $12.4 million, the estimated value of indexation for retired city employees following the reversal of certain provisions of Law 15. That judgment is currently under appeal, but the city intends to prepare in case it is upheld.
Finally, the city’s pension plan notes, representing approximately $31 million, will be redeemed early, for a total of $14.2 million, due to Bill 54 adopted in the early 2000s. Cities have a certain vulnerability on the pension system and by acting now to guarantee its financial health, the city is protecting itself against possible stock market risks since it is jointly responsible for deficits.
Laval Mayor Marc Demers lauded his administration’s move: “I am very proud to take another step in this direction by reserving the sums required for the possible settlement of the pension plans. I could not have imagined leaving such a financial burden on generations to come. Acting today is a question of fairness.”
Hot of the announcement of a municipal tax freeze after 7 years, Demers also signalled good news for community groups as the city closes in on an election year. “I know that 2020 is a particularly difficult year for many Laval residents. In such circumstances, it was essential that the City give an extra boost to its less fortunate citizens. I am therefore very proud to announce that this sound financial management will allow us to significantly increase the funding of several community organizations helping the most disadvantaged.
Compared to the initial budget, the pandemic caused a drop of $21.5 million, mainly due to the reduction in fines and penalties ($6 million), lower than expected returns on investments ($5.6 million) and bad debts ($3.1 million).
The rise in black ink however, is explained by a boost in transfer (welcome) taxes – $12 million more than expected; cuts to expenses and salaries ($23.9 million); a $3.2 million rebate from the ARTM instead of $19 million to be paid; and the settlement of the Commodore development lawsuit against the city, freeing up $10 million in funds placed pending the settlement.
With the update, Demers declared Laval is back on the road to financial health. “In the midst of a global pandemic, I think we can speak of an achievement.”
