Budget 2022: some numbers

The city's budget stands at $969.9 million, with expenses totaling $890.3 million for 2022, an increase of $45.6 million, the boost coming mainly from salaries (up 7.6% to $412.7 million), benefits, transport and communications.
The mayor's staff and designated councillor budgets will rise 5% to $2.574 million next year, while the budget for city management rises 0.6% to $8.5 million.
The largest envelope of personnel expenses is police services, accounting for $142.2 million, $7.5 million more than 2021, with the largest increase in Innovation and Technologies at 16.6%. Contributions to organizations will rise to $125.7 million.
Only two personnel budgets decrease next year, the city clerk down 29.3% to $4.32 million, and planning, down 13.4% to $20.3 million. Laval will spend $693,840 on temporary hires next year (up 24.5%) including all levels of management, office employees, manual laborers and school crossing guards.
Two of the city’s most recent initiatives get substantial budgetary increases next year. The Bureau de la résilience municipale was created this year to develop a global vision to better manage risks related to hazards, i.e., extreme weather events or pandemics. The resiliency office budget rises 149% to $1.75 million. Laval’s Bureau de la mobilité durable will receive $1.08 million, up a whopping 428% over 2021 when it was created earlier this year to plan mobility projects in Laval in coordination with all stakeholders in the greater metropolitan region.
The city will spend $93.1 million on public transit next year, up $6 million or 7% from 2021, and will also increase its contributions to the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal by 1.3% to $9.3 million.
On the revenue side, property tax hikes are pegged at 1.9%, and a rate of $0.7252 per $100 valuation for single family homes. Non-residential buildings are subject to a rate of $2.6016 per $100.
The largest increase in revenues comes from the imposition of duties which will bring in $72.9 million, a 27% increase from 2021, thanks to a large hike in Land Transfer (Welcome) taxes to be collected, a total of $65 million representing a 31% increase over 2021.
The city will levy $595,000 in fees with the infamous “mosquito tax,” which finances biological control of mosquitoes in certain sectors, with no increases next year on the fees imposed on homeowners ($13 per single residence or locale), multiple unit properties ($26) and golf courses ($2500).
Laval will collect $20.6 million from Quebec ($16.2 million) and Ottawa ($4.3 million) for payment in lieu of taxes for everything from schools to healthcare properties to transportation facilities and other assets and costs.
New construction permits will total $1.5 million and permits for improvements represent one point two $5 million. Cat and dog licenses will bring in 15,000 and $100,000 respectively, and the city is boosting the rate on water per residence to $294 up from $279, while lowering the rate for pools above and in ground from $55 to $44.
