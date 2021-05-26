Bring on the Pandemic Brigades

Now that the rollout of vaccines has reached more of the population and health restrictions begin to loosen, and light appears at the end of the pandemic tunnel, Laval’s integrated health and social services centre (CISSS) has partnered with local groups to launch Prevention Brigades to raise public awareness on the importance of vaccination, screening and compliance with remaining public health guidelines.
Beginning this week, three brigades will begin door-to-door canvasing in various neighbourhoods and visiting busy areas where residents gather, such as near schools, parks and stores. Their role is to present and explain public health guidelines, inform people on screening and vaccination clinics and make them aware of the community resources available, while “observing and gathering information” on how individuals are coping with the pandemic.
More specifically, brigades will provide information on guidelines in effect in busy areas (physical distancing, masks, hand washing, etc.); community and institutional support available (food assistance, support for the population, adapted activities offered by organizations, etc.); services related to the pandemic (screening clinics, activities and local service points available as a result of restrictions being gradually lifted, etc.); and distribute masks, sanitizer and information leaflets.
Part of Laval’s COVID-19 action plan, the initiative is supported by a monitoring committee composed of community partners, and funded by the CISSS and the COVID-Québec Consortium (the Molson Foundation, Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, Trottier Family Foundation and Jarislowsky Foundation managed by the Foundation of Greater Montréal). Learn more at www.facebook.com/brigadecovidlaval
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.