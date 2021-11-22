Laval has a new executive committee, with four full members and three associate members named by Laval Mayor Stephane Boyer. Six of the eight have already sat on the city’s powerful EC, and the group is equal in terms of male and female representation.
Ray Khalil returns and takes up Boyer’s former vice-president position and takes on the infrastructures, transports and traffic dossiers, responsible for road maintenance, snow clearing and large projects.
Nicholas Borne returns and takes on the local services, parks, arts and culture, sports and recreation and large events portfolios.
Sandra Desmeules returns and is responsible for administrative services, public security, public finances, human resources and Information technology.
Newly elected councillor Christine Poirier is responsible for development and planning, the environment, waste management, economic development and urban planning.
Associate members include Aline Dib, responsible for intercultural relations, social development and relationship with citizens; newly elected Alexandre Warnet with the ecological transition and citizen participation files, and Sandra El Helou, with the women, seniors and youth files.
"I am particularly proud of the quality of the people we have been able to bring together. I can assure you that our committee will remain attentive to the needs of the population while delivering unifying projects for the Laval community," said Mayor Stéphane Boyer.
Additional appointments for members of committees, commissions and other organizations will be announced shortly by Boyer, who also proposed two measures for increased collaboration with opposition members on a case-by-case basis: more frequent consultative plenary meetings, with representatives of all political parties before the EC sessions, as was the case for the adoption of the regulation on legalization of cannabis; and occasional invitations to opposition members to attend discussions considered by the executive committee concerning their district.
"Today, I am reaching out to the oppositions with two commitments that will concretely facilitate their work as municipal councillors. All Laval residents expect us to work in a positive and constructive way. These two proposals demonstrate that this is our way of doing things," said Boyer, who had also indicated as a candidate and as Mayor-elect his willingness to consider opposition members for committee assignments.
