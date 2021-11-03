Boyer endorsed, to be advised by renowned environmentalist

An internationally renowned activist environmentalist has endorsed Stéphane Boyer for mayor.
Co-founder of Equiterre, member of the Order of Canada and a Chevalier de l’Ordre de la Pléiade, Laure Waridel will serve as an advisor in a Boyer administration. Waridel, who is considered a pioneer of the fair-trade movement will advise Boyer on issues relating to climate change, be involved in various stages of major consultation and the resulting regional plans.
“It is a huge privilege to count on the support of a pioneer in the environmental movement like Laure Waridel, whose credibility has been established for decades” said Boyer, who also touted the green credentials of several of his candidates.
“The protection of the environment and the fight against climate change are cardinal values of our political party and are therefore shared by all the candidates. We are therefore proud to present a team with real experts in the field,” he said, referring to outgoing president of the Laval Regional Environment Committee and Saint-Bruno candidate Paul-Yanic Laquerre; outgoing secretary-treasurer of the Regional Environment Committee and candidate in Laval-des-Rapides Alexandre Warnet, and Marigot candidate Cecilia Macedo, ambassador of the David Suzuki Foundation.
The Mouvement lavallois plan for the next four years includes a $100 million fund to double investments for acquisition and protection of natural; creating a huge wildlife reserve on the Mille-Îles River; increase protected natural areas to 17% of Laval’s territory; adopt a bylaw for greening parking lots; ensuring access to riverbanks and woodlands and more.
