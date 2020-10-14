Laval will nearly double its library network across the island as part of a master plan adopted at city council last week.
The 15-year plan includes seven new libraries along with the administration’s much-touted central library “that will quickly become a hotbed of Laval culture,” said Mayor Marc Demers. “This shift will also allow us to offer a decentralized service accessible to all communities.”
Once completed, the plan will allow Laval to catch up with comparable cities in terms of library space for its rapidly growing population. With only nine libraries compared to an average of 13, the square footage of library space per inhabitant is a mere 44% of the minimum recommended by the Quebec’s Association of Public Libraries, a gap that widens each year. Moreover, while Laval’s loan rate is above the Quebec average, its libraries invest less per capita in acquisition than comparable cities due to lack of space, which also restricts the most popular participatory activities.
“This shift provides for an improvement in the collections and a service offering that all Laval residents will be proud of,” said Renaud councillor Aram Elagoz. “In fact, all of these new libraries will be subject to public consultation to ensure that they reflect their community.”
The Plan includes four expansions including one in progress in Duvernay; two relocations in a new construction (proximity service centers in the West, East) and 8 new constructions, including two in the short term (central library, Chomedey), a renovation (Chomedey), and maintaining the recently renovated Émile-Nelligan library. The current multicultural library will be replaced by two service points in order to better cover the territory of Chomedey. As reported in The Suburban last May, the property housing the current library is being ceded, along with other city properties and a cash sum, as part of a $13.7 million settlement to halt legal proceedings in the Commodore affair.
Construction of the major central library in the Montmorency sector within a larger cultural infrastructure will become the cornerstone of the entire network as of 2025, a project the city says enjoys support from 66.5% of residents according to a 2015 market study.
For information visit www.laval.ca/Documents/Pages/Fr/Culture/bibliotheques/Plan-directeur-bibliotheques-2020.pdf
