Bold projects for Sainte-Rose, island

A bold development project for Sainte-Rose and Île Gagnon would add some 1700 new living spaces to the area.
A petition has been launched to demand a full public consultation on the two projects by developer François Duplantie. The $800 million projects would see not only new living spaces, but a mixture of hotel rooms, apartments and seniors’ residences, along with leisure facilities, event hall and much more.
The Change.org petition, which received 584 signatures as of Sunday afternoon, was launched by Saint Bruno-councillor David De Cotis, who said he still had questions after receiving numerous inquiries from residents about the proposal. “I am launching a petition demanding that the City of Laval hold a public consultation on the $800 million project at Île Gagnon and the Place Sainte-Rose project, with ALL the project’s stakeholders in order to have all the facts” wrote De Cotis at .
Duplantie invited more than 5,000 area residents to a virtual information meeting in June, and the city hired a firm to conduct its own survey on the projects’ “social acceptability.” That survey runs until Sunday July 12, and those who live in the affected zones who have not yet received an access code for the survey can email sondage@laval.ca and request an identifier.
No decision has yet been made by the city which is still in consultation phase about the project.
Place Saint-Rose will rise at the southeast corner of Labelle and Sainte-Rose boulevards, right before the bridge to Rosemère, adding some 900,000 square feet of living space and an event hall, along with a hotel, seniors’ residence, and CHSLD. The project will also include some 1500 parking spots.
On Île Gagnon on Rivière-des-Mille-Îles, the vision is one of a prestigious international village and includes, along with the original manor built by Céline Dion and René Angelil, a wellness centre, residences, five-star hotel, spa and more.
Access to the wildly popular and public natural attractions like kayaking and fishing is to be maintained, as will be the bulk of the island’s green space, with some 30 percent of the island’s square footage being developed. The developer has reportedly declared interest in a working partnership with the local nature conservancy agency responsible for the island, which was purchased by Olymbec.
The island faces Parc de la Rivière-des-Mille-Îles and some critics fear the river area cannot handle such a development and that the traffic capacity of the area is inadequate to accommodate such an addition. A new bridge to the island, would be built from Labelle boulevard.
A presentation about the two projects is available at: www.igsr.ca.
