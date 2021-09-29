Blood drive success

Laval’s 48th Blood Drive welcomed 649 donors earlier this month, the event held exclusively by appointment to ensure the safety of participants and volunteers and to speed up the donation process. Among participants, there were 83 new donors, and organizers say the high participation is explained in particular by significant efforts deployed on the digital platforms of the city and Héma-Québec to mobilize citizens. The success of the event also depends on the essential involvement of the 50 volunteers.
