Blood drive a success, despite missing target

92 fewer donations than last year, more than 100 short of this year’s target, but still a great turnout

 photo Vincent Girard

It was a 13 percent drop representing 92 fewer bags of blood than last year, and 106 donors shy of the official goal, but organizers are taking a positive view and calling the 47th Laval blood drive a success.

This year, 594 donors participated in the Laval Blood drive over two days, the event extended to overcome the organizational difficulties of respecting pandemic hygiene norms. Collection was organized only by appointment last Thursday and Friday at the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne.

As recently as last month, organizers were targeting 700 donations — last year netted 686. Still there was great participation says the city, “explained in particular by the significant effort made on digital platforms to mobilize citizens….and the essential involvement of 85 volunteers.”

For more information on blood donation visit https://www.hema-quebec.qc.ca/index.en.html

