The city of Laval is joining the Black History Month celebrations with activities throughout February.
Several organizations have prepared several activities inviting the population to discover the past and the richness of black communities.
The 2021 edition, under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Success,” follows the city resolution declaring February Black History Month to recognize and promote the contribution of black communities to the history and economic, social and cultural development of its territory.
“I invite Laval residents to participate in this offer of activities and meetings that highlights the journey and commitment of a community that is well rooted in our territory and whose contribution to making Laval a rich, supportive and inclusive society is remarkable,” said Jocelyne Frédéric-Gauthier, Auteuil city councillor responsible for immigration and cultural communities.
To spark discussions, the Laval Libraries offer the educational and humorous capsule Réflexion sur le Mois de l’histoire de Noirs by the Jean-Louis sisters. You can also learn more about the history of black presence and slavery in New France by watching Aly Ndiaye’s lecture (aka Webster). Toddlers will not be outdone, with story time offered by Mireille Philosca, Heroine and superhero highlighting Harriet Tubman and Black Panther.
The celebrations are divided into a wide range of videos, exhibitions and meetings thanks to local organizations. In particular, the Virtual Celebration 2021 of Black History Month by Les Artistes de Réminiscences presents the African diaspora in various ways; literature, visual art, dance, music and Caribbean cuisine among the worlds explored.
In the same vein, the Le Coumbite community centre offers the Black History Month commemoration in Laval, which highlights the contribution of Haitian-born musicians to classical musical art. Other events include presentations on the history of the Saint-François basketball association, round table discussions and the virtual exhibition of personalities who have marked the history of Quebec and Canada at the Petit Espoir Community Centre.
In addition, Femmes en Emploi offers four activities — two documentaries and two meetings, one of which, around the animation Âme noire, is in parent-child format. These activities focus on the themes of exile, activism, employment integration, culture and history.
The Suburban has learned that the activities are conducted in French only, the city explaining that the organizations in the community determine the programming.
Find out more https://www.laval.ca/Pages/Fr/Activites/mois-histoire-noirs.aspx
