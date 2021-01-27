Black bin rollout

Laval is rounding out its waste collection with new black bins that will be distributed throughout the island until April 2021.
More than 130,000 wheeled black bins will be distributed to residents of buildings with 7 units or less. Along with the blue recycling and brown organic bins already provided by the city, the black bins complete the three-way automated collection.
This third collection is scheduled to begin in April 2021. Information on how it works, how to use the bins and how to manage bulky items will also be provided to residents towards the end of March.
The 240-litre bins are being implemented to facilitate cleaner streets and a cleaner living environment, while automating the collection (April 2021) to make it faster and more efficient.
As of April 1, 2021, the black bin will be the only acceptable container for collection so residents will therefore be required to use it. (Those who have not yet received their black bin by April 1 will be able to continue to use their existing garbage bins.) While you may receive your bin before April, you can not use it, as it is too large for manual collection.
Any waste materials too large to be placed in the black bin will no longer be collected weekly. Bulky items—waste materials that are too large for the black bin—will be picked up once a month in a new separate bulky waste collection whose details will be communicated to residents accordingly.
Single-family residences will receive one bin; duplexes and triplexes will get two bins; and four- to seven- unit residential buildings will receive three bins. Bins will be distributed to buildings with 8 or more housing units in 2024.
Garbage collection is done one time per week. Take out your bin after 7 p.m. the eve of the collection or before 7 a.m. on the same day.
As always, the city asks that residents make sure that all garbage, whether in a can or not, is placed in closed plastic bags. Do not put any tissues, masks, gloves or wipes in the blue or brown bins. Place bins and garbage cans by the side of the road the day before collection, and be sure to separate them well, placing them on either side of your driveway.
For more information on the rollout of black bins as well as what is and isn’t accepted by the garbage collection visit: https://www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/garbage.aspx
