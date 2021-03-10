BIXI boosts its Laval presence

BIXI is boosting its Laval presence over the next two years, following its first full season last year.
The city is committing to continuing the expansion of the self-service bicycle system by awarding a contract for its growth for the next three years, with 26 stations planned by 2023.
City councillor responsible for active mobility Vasilios Karidogiannis says he hopes residents will view a BIXI bike as an attractive transit option. “The benefits of active mobility are no longer to be proven, both for physical health and for the environment. In addition, this is a great opportunity to discover the city in a different way.”
Currently composed of 40 electric-assisted bikes and 15 standard bikes spread over 6 stations, the offer will be gradually enhanced from 2021 to 2023: this year will see 8 new stations and 90 more standard bikes; next year 6 new stations with 50 new standard and 20 electric bikes; and in 2023 6 new stations, 60 standard bikes and 20 electric bikes will be added. Growth is expected in the longer term, and according to a 10-year projection, the supply could be around 350 bikes.
Citizens are also encouraged to suggest locations for future stations.
BIXI resumes service on April 15 with a new variable pricing, for a season that will run until November 15.
