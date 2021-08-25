Berge work begins in Sainte-Rose

Work on the forecourt of Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church and the parking lot near Villemaire school on Saint-Rose boulevard has begun, marking the beginning of the first phase of work on the entrance to the Berge des Baigneurs.
It’s an “important step in the realization of an exceptional site, very appreciated by Laval residents and located in the heart of a lively district” says Sainte-Rose councillor Virginie Dufour.
“The major revitalization of this site will result in facilities that are better adapted to the needs of visitors in terms of mobility, safety and practicing activities, as well as easier access to the Rivière des Mille Îles.” In 2020, the city conducted a major archaeological inventory of these sites, a step prior to the start of the work, and is now conducting a new inventory to clear the remains of the old parish enclosure in order to better document and enhance them.
