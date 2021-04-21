A major milestone has been reached with the development of the Berge des baigneurs.
The city has awarded a $4 million contract to Mirabel-based Cusson-Morin Construction for the restoration and development of the riverbank north of Sainte-Rose Boulevard.
The major revitalization will create facilities that are better adapted to the mobility, safety and activity needs of visitors, as well as easier access to the site and the Rivière des Mille Îles.
The first phase of the major project to embellish the area and make it more accessible to residents will be marked by the renovation of the forecourt of the Sainte-Rose-de-Lima church and the parking lot near École Villemaire.
It’s an “exceptional site and much appreciated by Lavallois,” says Sainte-Rose city councillor Virginie Dufour. “It is one of the only major waterfront parks in the territory that lies in the heart of a lively neighbourhood.”
The first phase is largely on the church grounds, which required an agreement with the St. Rose-de-Lima Parish last year, as week as an archaeological survey of the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.