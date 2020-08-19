Take a load off in style at Parc Bernard Landry, thanks to a new public art project by the Centrale des artistes. Nine park benches have been given new life and new value by artists Maylee Keo, Mono Sourcil, Olivier Gaudette, Julian Palma, Astro, Caitlin McDonagh and Aless MC. This Centrale initiative is not only about beautifying the city, but enhancing it with a meaningful project, while using art to re-appropriate public spaces.
Parc Bernard Landry, formerly Parc des Prairies in Laval des Rapides, is a 30-hectare greenspace that has become a recognized destination for public art, and still features the lauded Toxique Trottoir photographic series Laval, d’une impression à l’autre commissioned by the Conseil des arts de Montréal.
