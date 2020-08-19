Be part of 700

The 47th Laval blood drive, one of the most significant mobile blood collection events in Canada, is coming to Pont-Viau.
Organized by the city and Héma-Québec, the collection takes place Thursday September 10 and Friday September 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Centre sportif Bois-de-Boulogne, 955 ave. Bois-de-Boulogne.
Blood donation is crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic to meet the significant demand for blood products in hospitals. The goal for this year is 700 donations.
To facilitate the process and comply with social distancing measures, the collection will take place exclusively by appointment: No donor will be admitted without having reserved a time slot in advance.
New measures are in place as well. After registering, a mask will be given to you and you will have to wear it for the duration of your visit. Be sure to adequately hydrate yourself before arriving as you will not be able to drink on site. Your temperature will be taken before accessing the collection site, and you must maintain a minimum distance of two meters with each person whenever possible. If you are accompanied, your companion must also donate blood. All personal belongings, including coats and purses, must be placed in a bag that will be given to you, and throughout your visit you will have to wash and/or disinfect your hands.
To make an appointment, call 1-800 343-7264 or send an email to jedonne@hema-quebec.qc.ca with your personal information as well as the desired date and time slot.
