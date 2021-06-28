As of Monday morning, according to Élections Québec, one of the parties running for election in Laval still has the name Action Laval - Équipe Sonia Baudelot, but like many things in Laval politics these days is so in name only.
Sonia Baudelot is no longer part of the Équipe in her name, as it's been some 48 hours since the mayoralty candidate quietly left the party with no public statement other than one released by party president Archie Cifelli on Friday.
Cifelli stated that the party's executive committee and Baudelot agreed to part ways, citing “complications meeting her different obligations....” The statement speaks of “long and difficult reflections” on everybody's part but with no comments from Baudelot, who would not respond to queries from The Suburban. Last August, Baudelot denied rumors that she was seeking the leadership of the party, even commenting to some observers that said rumors were fabricated by journalists before being announced as its leader 10 weeks later. Baudelot campaigned as mayoralty candidate for the last few months, and until February 2020 her name adorned the Avenir Laval party which she ran with in 2017.
To date Action Laval has 19 candidates for November’s election, and four sitting councillors, one of whom was elected under the AL banner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.