Grab them while you can because as of Thursday, single use plastic bags in Laval will be a thing of the past.
The city’s by-law banning plastic bags comes into force on November 4. That means merchants can no longer offer, sell, distribute or make available to consumers single-use plastic bags. There are exceptions for hygiene or bulk purposes, dry cleaning bags, and bags for industrial processes and marketing of prepackaged products. The life cycle of a plastic bag is 1 second for its manufacture, 20 minutes for use before being thrown away, and up to 1,000 years to decompose.
The main objectives of the bylaw are the reduction of waste at source and re-use and also provides for a ban on food service businesses from distributing or causing to be distributed single-use cutlery intended for landfill as of next May. That measure does not apply to: prepackaged foods outside of restaurants and grocery stores; returnable containers issued by grocery stores for their customers’ use; single-use cutlery provided with ready-to-drink or ready-to-eat containers; and single-use cutlery that is 100% recyclable or 100% compostable; and non-profit organizations.
For more information visit www.laval.ca/Pages/En/Citizens/banning-plastic-bags.aspxv
