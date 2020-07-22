Laval police are looking for more victims of a man who has already been convicted of sexual assault. Last September, Laval Police arrested Alexandre Bernard, 23, for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor and inciting sexual contact.
Using social media, Bernard allegedly contacted underage girls by posing as an 18-year-old, and after several written exchanges, met and had sex with them, sometimes forced. In another incident on the North Shore, Bernard was found guilty of sexual assault with the same modus operandi. As for Laval's case, the accused returns to court on September 30. Investigative evidence suggests that other girls may have been victims.
The unified serial crime investigation structure coordinated by the Surete du Qubeec is currently being deployed, allowing for the pooling of police resources and to better protect victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of this man is asked to contact police via their Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or by calling 911 citing file LVL- 190402-074.
