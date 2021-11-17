Two students were beaten and a shot was fired yesterday afternoon at Laval’s Curé-Antoine-Labelle high school.
Laval Police were called to the school in Sainte-Rose around 3 p.m. yesterday where violence had broken out. Witnesses told police that two 17-year-olds exited a vehicle in the parking lot and attempted to kidnap a teenage boy. Another person intervened and both victims received minor injuries.
One of the suspects reportedly fired a weapon in the air before fleeing. The vehicle was later located by police in Sainte-Dorothée. The alleged shooter was found later that night and arrested for assault and attempted kidnapping, before being released with conditions. The Centre de services scolaire de Laval has offered support to all students and staff with a team of professionals and socio-community police agents on site.
