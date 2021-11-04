Arrest for extortion

Laval Police have arrested a man for extortion, forcible confinement, breaking and entering and assault.
On October 20, the suspect 23-year-old Marc-André Robitaille allegedly showed up at the home of an elderly person who had just inherited a home following the death of a relative. Claiming to be a real estate consultant, he allegedly forcibly entered the residence and restricted the victim's movements and presented an offer to purchase property document and forced the victim to sign it under threat. The value of the property, listed on the offer to purchase, was much lower than its actual value. Fearing for his life, the victim was allegedly forced to acquiesce to the suspect's request, who set a later appointment date with the notary to formalize the sale before leaving.
Police arrested Robitaille on October 26, releasing him with conditions. He is scheduled to appear at Quebec Court on December 14. Investigators believe that there are other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact them via their confidential Info-Line at 450-662-INFO (4636) or 911, citing file LVL 211020-076.
