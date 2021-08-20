Laval Police have set up a command post to investigate shooting incidents events that took place last night. An increased police presence will be provided by investigative units and police patrollers, in addition to police from the Azimut, Equinoxe, prevention and bicycle squads.
On August 19 at around 8:34 p.m., shots were fired at a residence and a vehicle, located on Grenier Street in Sainte-Rose, followed at around 11:45 p.m. by shots also fired at another residence on Marc Street in Vimont. At 4:50 a.m., further gunshots were heard again at the earlier Grenier location. A security perimeter was erected and an investigation began in collaboration with the forensic identification group, investigators, police and the canine squad.
No one was injured and no arrests have been made, but a suspect, 21-year-old Joseph Abou Rjeily, is currently wanted by the SPL. The suspect is a 21-year-old Arab male, standing approximately 5’7”, and weighing 198 lbs. He has brown hair and eyes.
“The events in the Ste-Rose and Vimont neighborhoods are unacceptable and intolerable, and that is why we are going to step up our presence and mobilize all our resources to continue to ensure the safety of Laval residents. We will be visible and present in the streets” said SPL Director Pierre Brochet. The population is invited to come and meet the investigators, in complete confidentiality, in the command at Marc and Bellerose in Vimont until 6 p.m. tonight.
Anyone with information can contact Laval Police via their confidential Info-Line at 450-662-4636.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked not to approach him as he considered armed and dangerous, and they should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.