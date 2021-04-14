Arena name change halted following St-Jean charges

Laval has put the brakes on the renaming of Aréna Saint-François in honour of former long-time city councillor Jacques St-Jean.
The city stopped the process to honour the former Saint François councillor who devoted much of his life to sports for Laval youth, after revelations that he faces criminal charges of accepting bribes from offenders sentenced to community service by the courts.
Laval Police allege that St-Jean, 85, who sat on city council for 24 years and was a close associate of former Mayor Gilles Vaillancourt, allegedly used his community organization, the Association des citizens de Saint-François, to falsify work forms in exchange for cash.
St-Jean ran the hockey school that bears his name since 1975 and is member of the Quebec Hockey Hall of Fame. The name change was proposed by Saint-Bruno city councillor David De Cotis and unanimously accepted by council, a rarity.
Police say there are approximately a dozen cases being investigated, and began their investigation a year ago, arresting St-Jean in the fall and charging him with fraud, obstruction of justice and forgery. He pled not guilty in Laval court last week. St-Jean retired from council in 2017.
The city's toponymy committee is of the opinion that it must preserve the presumption of St-Jean's innocence, said councillor and committee head Yannick Langlois. "However, we cannot proceed to a responsible analysis of the file until the judicial process is complete.”
