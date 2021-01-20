Arena Saint-François will be renamed after former councillor Jacques St-Jean.
St. Bruno councillor David De Cotis proposed the renaming to honour the former Saint François councillor who devoted much of his life to sports for Laval youth.
“I welcome this tribute with humility,” said St-Jean. “I did this job because I believe that participating in municipal life is the best way to improve our society. Training young people for the world of tomorrow and bringing citizens together around constructive projects was the best I could do.”
De Cotis, whose proposal was adopted unanimously by council – a rarity in Laval – said, “His dedication to the people of Saint-François as well as his involvement in the community life of his neighborhood and the many years training young hockey players have shaped his reputation as a builder. It’s no surprise that its citizens have placed their trust in him for so many years.”
St-Jean served as city councillor from 1989 to 2017, has run the hockey school that bears his name since 1975, and is member of the Quebec Hockey Hall of Fame. The arena will be officially renamed Arena Jacques-St-Jean in the coming weeks.
